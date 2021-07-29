Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

