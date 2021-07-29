HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0104

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $267.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.02 or 0.99842155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,837,935 coins and its circulating supply is 262,702,784 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

