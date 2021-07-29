Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Albany International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Albany International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 12.96%.

AIN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Albany International stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

