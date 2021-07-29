TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $728,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $578,486,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $171,983,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $131,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $79,568,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

