21,958 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 153,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $65.16 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

