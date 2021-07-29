General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Cut by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

