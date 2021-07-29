The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.790-$6.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.64 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.59 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.38.

Shares of HSY opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.95.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

