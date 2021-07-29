Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $477.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.53. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

GAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

