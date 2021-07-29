Danaos (DAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.84. Danaos has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.