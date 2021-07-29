Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 304.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

