xRhodium Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $49.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004755 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004274 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034813 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00040507 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036408 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.