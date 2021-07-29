Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Trading Down 3%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 8,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 77,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.