BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.11

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 27981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBTV. CIBC cut their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of BBTV in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.55.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

