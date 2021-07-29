Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,880.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.