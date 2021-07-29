ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Achieves $710,816.30

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $710,816.30 and approximately $5,621.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

