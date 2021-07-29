FY2021 EPS Estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Lowered by B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) – B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

DFIN opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 262.02 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

