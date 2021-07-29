FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Brown & Brown, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

