Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $355.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.98.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $361.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.35. Facebook has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.