Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $355.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.98.
NASDAQ FB opened at $361.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.35. Facebook has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
