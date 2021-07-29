Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACDVF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.66.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 302.56% and a negative net margin of 137.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.