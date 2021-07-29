FB Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

FBK opened at $37.62 on Thursday. FB Financial has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

