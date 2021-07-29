La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Holdings Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

