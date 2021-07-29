Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29. Tenable has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -166.81 and a beta of 1.69.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.