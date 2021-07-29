Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29. Tenable has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -166.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $902,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

