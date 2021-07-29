Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 432.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 52.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.