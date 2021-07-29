Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Novartis by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $91.89 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.