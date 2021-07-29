Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Energizer by 252.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Energizer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,555,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Energizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 155.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

