150,000 Shares in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOAC. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $13,824,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,827,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,951,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,096,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 328.5% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 556,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 427,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SOAC stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.