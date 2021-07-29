Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $264.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.78. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.