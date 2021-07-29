Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 267.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,660 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

