Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 4,630 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHI stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

