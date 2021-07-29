Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

AAT stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

