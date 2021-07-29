Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,132 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

FFIV opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

