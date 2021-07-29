LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1,341.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

