D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224,559 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.00% of Astronics worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 939.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 33.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 110,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of ATRO opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $541.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.