Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525,351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.