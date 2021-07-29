Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 106,500 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 696.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 848.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after buying an additional 8,257,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

