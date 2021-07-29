Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

