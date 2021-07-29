D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $5.46 Million in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

VTIQ stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.