State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $92,597,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 210.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

MOS opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

