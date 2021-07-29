International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Declares $1.64 Quarterly Dividend

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $141.77 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.