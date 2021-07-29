Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.11. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

