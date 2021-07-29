Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $13.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

NYSE LII opened at $327.27 on Thursday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $259.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $25,994,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,088 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

