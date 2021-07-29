Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

PAG stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $93.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.41. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

