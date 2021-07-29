Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,767 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Core Laboratories worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,751 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $3,842,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 80,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.