Millennium Management LLC Buys 851,652 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 451.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 758,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Enel Américas by 288.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 126,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

