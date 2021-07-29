Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $848,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.72. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

