Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Valvoline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

