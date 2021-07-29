Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVRAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Levere during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Get Levere alerts:

NASDAQ LVRAU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.