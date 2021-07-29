Millennium Management LLC Sells 184,139 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 49.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,105 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 184,139 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $94,132,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 816,719 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

