Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHKP. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.10 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.45. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

