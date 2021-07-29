W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0112

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $197,273.44 and $10,153.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00047212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00758210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

